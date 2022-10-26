Oyster worker Jesus Rodriguez pulls a dredge full of oysters aboard a boat while he and other workers move oysters from one bed to another off the coast of San Leon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The oysters were being moved to protect them from an underwater pipeline project. Area oyster harvesters are bracing for more oyster reef closures by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for the upcoming oyster season.
Misho Ivic owner of Misho's Oyster Company, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, about challenges facing the Texas oyster industry. Oyster harvesters are bracing for more oyster reef closures by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for the upcoming oyster season.
Oyster harvesters are rallying to fight Texas Parks & Wildlife Department efforts to shut down more bays and reefs, a decision they say could displace more than 300 jobs.
The department is seeking input about plans to permanently close some oyster reefs in Carlos, Mesquite and Ayres bays, all of which are about 150 miles southwest of Galveston near Matagorda Island, and to impose temporary bans at reefs in Galveston Bay and San Antonio Bay, which also is near Matagorda.
The department and environmentalists argue restrictions on harvesting are necessary to allow oyster populations to recover from overfishing and more than a decade of battering by cycles of drought and flood, which cause fluctuation of salinity levels in bay waters.
Harvesters argue their industry and livelihoods can't survive more restrictions.
Opposition to the state plans has grown hot again because the harvesting season begins Nov. 1 and ends May 1.
The state is proposing temporary bans of one or two years at recently constructed reefs in San Antonio and Galveston bays, according to the department.
“A two-year temporary closure for Josephine’s Reef within TX-24 in San Antonio Bay and Dollar Reef within TX-6 in Galveston Bay is being proposed for restoration purposes along with a one-year temporary closure for three reefs in TX-4 in Galveston Bay," according to an Oct. 13 news release by the department.
"The temporary closure allows for restored reefs to recruit several generations of oysters until the reef is healthy enough to be harvested.”
The state in 2021 and early this year closed numerous bays because population studies found oysters were alarmingly scarce and small.
By late March, the state had closed almost 90 percent of the roughly 450 public harvesting areas.
The closures have forced too many harvesters into too few open bays and threaten jobs, Johny Jurisich, owner of US Sea Products, said.
The proposed restrictions would affect a total of 63 jobs, department officials said at a meeting Oct. 20.
That number is far lower than then the actual effect, however, Misho Ivic, owner of San Leon-based Misho’s Oyster Company, said.
“You consider all of the people on boats while harvesting, and then the number of oyster harvesting boats in the bays,” Ivic said. “That's three people multiplied by 112 boats. That's 336 people.”
And the higher number doesn't account for all of the workers involved in the processing after the oysters get transported, he said.
Some environmental experts warn oyster harvesting is inherently damaging to reefs, that populations must given time to recover or risk collapse and that the industry might have to reinvent itself.
"A big issue is the equipment that is used for harvesting,” Laura Jurgens, assistant professor in the department of marine biology at Texas A&M University of Galveston said. “The research is clear that dredge-based harvesting damages reefs. It is a high-impact form of fishing.”
Conservationists and department advocates alike emphasize that the act of dredge harvesting poses an environmental hazard to the reefs.
"Texas Parks & Wildlife is charged with long-term protection of oyster resources, so it makes sense that they are thinking long-term, protecting oysters now to support the fishery in the future,” Jurgens said.
"The newly legalized aquaculture in Texas is a good alternative to dredge-based harvesting,” she said. “It is a more sustainable way of growing oysters for human harvest."
Jurisich disagreed that dredging was inherently damaging.
“If we were damaging those reefs, you would see algae and mud on these oysters,” Jurisich said Wednesday, while aboard his boat moving oysters to a new reef to get them out of the path of a pipeline.
With six days left until the opening of oyster season, harvesters are awaiting word from the department that will determine the fate of the season and perhaps the industry, Ivic said.
