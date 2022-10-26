Oyster harvesters are rallying to fight Texas Parks & Wildlife Department efforts to shut down more bays and reefs, a decision they say could displace more than 300 jobs.

The department is seeking input about plans to permanently close some oyster reefs in Carlos, Mesquite and Ayres bays, all of which are about 150 miles southwest of Galveston near Matagorda Island, and to impose temporary bans at reefs in Galveston Bay and San Antonio Bay, which also is near Matagorda.  

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

