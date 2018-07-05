FRIENDSWOOD
A senior care facility where a resident died while being evacuated during Hurricane Harvey will not be allowed to rebuild on land near Mary’s Creek.
The city council this week unanimously rejected Friendswood Healthcare Center’s request to rezone part of its property to meet requirements for rebuilding permits, citing safety.
If the zoning change had been approved, the center would have repaired storm damage, but the development would have remained otherwise unchanged, officials said. The nursing home needed a planned unit development permit to rebuild.
“My personal observation is that when you’re looking at zoning, you have to consider public safety,” Councilman Steve Rockey said. “Our concern was that it was too vulnerable here. That was adequately demonstrated during Harvey.”
The proposed new zoning would have changed the area from a single-family residential, multi-family residential low density and multi-family residential specific-use permit to a planned unit development, records show.
Friendswood Healthcare Center residents were evacuated during Hurricane Harvey, which hovered over Texas last year from Aug. 25 until Aug. 31. Although initially forecast to drop 20 inches of rain as it approached the coast, the storm ended up dropping more than 50 inches on some parts of Galveston County.
“I was there,” Councilman John Scott said. “There were 65 residents sitting in 4 feet of water, some bedridden, about 90 percent in a wheelchair. Some were on oxygen.”
Parts of the skilled nursing facility at 213 E. Heritage Drive were only about 100 feet from Mary’s Creek, which left its banks and flooded the building, forcing a last-minute evacuation of the residents, Scott said.
There was about 5 feet of water inside the facility, said Josh White, a representative of Health Services Management of Texas.
“They were terrified and petrified,” Scott said. “Some of the kids in the community that went to help were stunned. My son told me he would never, ever want to live in a facility like that.”
An estimated 20,000 homes in Galveston County were flooded during Hurricane Harvey, sending families and children to hotels, shelters and temporary housing in the county and elsewhere.
One resident of the facility, Ronald Lee Zaring, 82, died during the evacuation.
Zaring was taken from the building Aug. 27, but died Aug. 29 while being transported to a medical facility in Huntsville.
The city’s planning and zoning commission in a 6-0 vote approved the facility’s requested zoning change, but city council members argued Monday there were inherent dangers of rebuilding in an area prone to flooding.
“I feel we would be remiss in our duty to the citizens to allow any facility, for seniors but also young folks, to be in an area prone to flooding,” Councilwoman Sally Branson said.
Ric Pearson, a representative of Health Services Management, the group behind the nursing facility, told council members the facility, which had been there since the 1970s, had only flooded during Harvey.
Texas has some of the most restrictive regulations regarding senior care facilities in the nation, Pearson said.
The city council was not convinced, however.
“We have a special duty to protect those who can’t protect themselves,” Councilman Carl Gustafson said.
Representatives for the management group that controls the facility, Tennessee-based Health Services Management, did not respond to a request for comment about their plans after the council’s decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.