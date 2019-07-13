The last day for disaster, senior, disabled person, disabled veteran and spouses of disabled veterans to make their final quarter installment for 2018 property taxes is July 31.
Payments may be mailed to P.O. Box 1169, Galveston, TX 77553, dropped off in Galveston County Tax Office drop boxes located outside of all branch locations (and behind Friendswood City Hall), paid online at www.galcotax.com, or by calling 866-865-1433 (English) or 866-865-1435 (Spanish).
All offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City. Satellite offices in Friendswood are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in Crystal Beach.
For information, call 409-766-2481.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.