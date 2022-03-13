Ryan Smith, director of facilities and information technology for League City, talks about the need for more community center space Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the gymnasium at the former League City School. The city is renovating the facility to use as a community center.
Lynn Davis, clockwise from left, Ronnie Lenox; Ryan Smith, director of facilities and information technology for League City; and Sarah Greer Osborne, director of communications and media relations, look through a wallet and papers from the late 1950s Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that were found under the stage at League City School. Davis and Lenox were students at the school from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Ryan Smith, right, director of facilities and information technology for League City, and Sarah Greer Osborne, director of communications and media relations, talk about the renovations that are underway at the former League City School building Tuesday March 8, 2022, as the city prepares to open the building as a community center.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
League City officials are making renovations to turn the old League City School, located on Kansas Avenue at Walker Street, into a community center.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Steven Bahr paints baseboards in an old classroom at the former League City School as the city prepares to open it as a community center Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
A former school that recently was on the list for demolition will make its debut this week as a community center, just as the city council committed hundreds of thousands more dollars to its rehabilitation.
