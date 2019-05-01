GALVESTON
In about 90 days, the Galveston firefighters of Fire Station No. 1 will get a little more elbow room for the first time in more than 50 years.
The city’s new $9.6 million fire station, 823 26th St., is slated to open in late July, at which point the city will begin moving staff and equipment from the annex behind city hall, 823 25th St., which currently houses station No. 1 operations, Chief Mike Wisko said.
The fire department has been in the annex since 1965, and the new building will come with some much needed upgrades, Wisko said.
“We built it so we have room to grow into it,” he said. “It should be a 100-year building.”
The fire staff now occupies about 7,000 square feet in the 20,000-square-foot annex, a building shared with other city departments, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The new fire station will be 27,720 square feet, she said.
Planning for the building began more than four years ago and originally was slated for completion in April.
Weather was the main factor in construction delays, Architectural Projects Manager Dudley Anderson said.
“We had a lot of rain in the fall that slowed construction on all of our projects,” Anderson said. “That has been the main delaying factor.”
Now, the fire station is in the finishing stages, he said.
The station will come with separate dorms for men and women, a new conference room, a training facility that can accommodate 49 people and a garage capable of housing about a dozen vehicles.
About 11 people will work on 24-hour shifts at the facility, including city fire and county emergency management staff, and additional administrative staff will use the building during the day, he said.
Unlike the current facility, the new building will come with extensive indoor storage space, Wisko said. Now, the department has to store a lot of equipment in its garage, he said.
“The problem in Galveston is the climate,” Wisko said. “Things rust.”
In light of the damage sustained during Hurricane Ike in 2008, this new building is designed with specific hurricane protections, he said.
The building’s base is raised 11 feet above ground level, and the second and third floors have extensive storage space for equipment, he said.
“This should never flood,” Wisko said of the second-floor storage rooms.
The building also comes equipped with flood gates to protect the integrity of the walls when water retreats after a flood, he said.
The fire department lost about $175,000 worth of equipment at the existing Station 1 on Sealy Avenue during Hurricane Ike, and all six stations were damaged, Barnett said.
Once completed, Station No. 1 should tie together the historic architecture of the downtown area, Wisko said.
The station was built with brick, balconies and masonry meant to mimic the architecture of city hall and other downtown buildings, he said.
“We like to preserve our history,” Wisko said. “We’re proud of what we do. We’re proud of the people that came before us.”
The fire station often has been cited by Mayor Jim Yarbrough as a building that could extend the downtown footprint west of 25th Street, Yarbrough said.
Completing the fire station late this summer also will trigger demolition of the annex at the back of city hall, Barnett said. Other departments working in the annex will be moved to city hall or other city administration buildings, she said.
Crews are scheduled to remove the annex and replace the space with a park area by the year’s end, Anderson said.
After the annex demolition, the city plans to renovate city hall, starting with adding more bathrooms, he said. Right now, every floor of city hall doesn’t have a bathroom for both men and women.
“Once that is accomplished, we can begin to install safety features like fire suppression systems and begin modest renovations to make city hall a more effective work environment,” Anderson said.
The city’s paying for the fire station using some of the $38.5 million it got from the federal government to aid in Hurricane Ike recovery efforts. The Galveston City Council approved the spending in November 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.