Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing for more U.S.-Mexico border security measures. On Wednesday of this week, Abbott instated more aggressive measures by requiring that commercial trucks from Mexico undergo additional inspections before crossing into Texas. On Friday, Abbott then eased off on those measures.
The Question of the Week is: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration?
