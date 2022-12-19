GALVESTON
Park board officials Monday cited a legal dispute with the city over the control of millions of dollars of tourism tax revenue as justification for a closed-door discussion and subsequent unposted vote to hire an auditor, which some observers argue was, at best, dubious.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees last week passed two measures related to hotel occupancy tax after a session that one media attorney argues violated Texas’ Open Meetings Act.
After a Dec. 13 executive session posted as “Legal Matters regarding the remittances of hotel occupancy taxes,” trustees reconvened in open session and voted to authorize Chief Financial Officer Bryson Frazier to “engage a third-party auditor to review and validate current practices related to HOT fund balances by the park board.”
Trustees also voted to direct “staff to work with legal counsel to provide additional insight on duties and powers of the park board.”
The Texas Open Meetings Act allows governing bodies to convene out of public view in executive sessions for narrowly defined reasons, such as real estate transactions or economic development plans about which public discourse could hurt a government’s negotiating position. Discussion of some personnel matters also are allowed in executive session.
A governmental body also can hold executive sessions to receive its attorney’s advice on legal matters, even those not related to litigation or settlement of litigation.
Neither the executive session nor the open session agenda made mention of hiring an auditor. And it was unclear why an executive session was necessary to discuss hiring an auditor.
The park board didn’t list action items related to the agenda item, although trustees voted on two motions about it.
Nor was it clear Monday how working “with legal counsel to provide additional insight on duties and powers of the park board” met the standard for a closed session.
Spokeswoman Caitlin Carnes said Monday there was no law requiring the park board to post an action item for votes taken after executive sessions.
She also argued that because trustees didn’t know they would be voting, it was impossible to make the public aware the board would be voting about an auditor and potential expenditure of public money.
Trustees were given several options during the executive session and didn’t have to choose any of them, but decided in public session to move forward with a third-party auditor, Carnes said.
The park board long has treated executive session action items in that manner and there’s no law prohibiting it, Carnes said Monday.
“That is absolutely wrong,” said Charlie Daughtry, a media attorney representing The Daily News and an expert in the Texas Open Meetings Act. “It’s the fundamental principle of the Open Meetings Act that reasonable notice be given to the public on what a governmental body is going to vote on. They clearly violated that.
“There’s absolutely no notice to the public about them taking any action — especially on a subject as important as an auditor,” Daughtry said.
City council on Dec. 8 approved controversial ordinances requiring the Park Board of Trustees to transfer about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts, which city officials have asserted is required by charter and state law.
The council voted 5-2 on the ordinance requiring the park board to move the money into city accounts, and 4-3 on an ordinance affirming the council’s authority to review and approve the park board’s budget.
Under the ordinances, the park board will continue to collect hotel occupancy taxes, send them to the city, which will then give the park board back revenues to use for operations.
The legal fight isn’t about where the hotel occupancy taxes are deposited, but how much and what the city intends to return to the park board, Carnes said.
Of serious concern about the newly passed ordinances is the park board gets back only what it asks for in its budget and the city gets line-item approval — essentially, the remittance to the park board would be based on the budget and not on three pennies under the tax code, Carnes said.
Revenue from four “pennies” of the city’s 15 percent hotel tax goes to the park board. Revenue from three of those pays for sales and marketing to attract tourists. Revenue from the remaining penny also funds Beach Patrol and beach cleaning.
Also in legal dispute is what the city defines as hotel occupancy tax and what the park board defines as hotel occupancy tax, Carnes said.
The park board, which manages beach parks, Beach Patrol and the city’s tourism efforts, is funded through a portion of the island’s hotel occupancy tax revenues, as well as beach parking fees and grants. It also generates revenue through advertising.
A third-party auditor would review the park board’s methodology and ensure the park board is only transferring hotel occupancy tax revenue to the city, Carnes said.
The fight over hotel occupancy taxes had festered for several months, resurrecting questions about the park board’s role and authority.
The park board doesn’t receive local property or sales tax revenues. With the rise of short-term rentals and ever more tourists, park board trustees in September unanimously approved a $47.5 million budget.
For years, the park board collected the hotel tax revenue and kept it in its own accounts. But in October, District 3 Councilman David Collins said the city and the park board for years had inadvertently violated state laws and the local charter by not keeping the money in city accounts.
Collins also said the city should, by law, have been reviewing and approving the park board’s yearly budget and be receiving quarterly reports about the collection and expenditure of hotel occupancy taxes.
The last time the city council approved the park board’s budget was 2011. The city in 2014 began allowing the park board to keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than transferring the money to city accounts. No one has been able to say how that happened without a clear, public vote of the city council.
The park board disagrees with the city’s interpretation of city charter and state law and some members accused the city of a cash grab. City officials said they had no intention of spending the highly restricted hotel occupancy tax revenue on anything that wasn’t allowed by state law and it would return to the park board its portion for operations.
