If it sounded like a war zone at your house on New Year’s Eve, you were in good company. Despite municipal bans that prohibit shooting fireworks without a permit within city limits, the crack and boom of it could be heard around Galveston Island and across the county, according to various reports.
Galveston Police Department dispatched 60 calls reporting fireworks over a 12-hour period on New Year’s Eve, despite extensive efforts on social media to let people know shooting fireworks on the island is illegal, Capt. Josh Schirard, spokesman for the department, said.
“I wouldn’t call it abnormal or out of the ordinary for the holiday, but it’s unfortunate,” he said. “People know it’s coming, even though it’s illegal.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, information was not available on the number of fireworks-related citations issued by Galveston police.
The department prioritizes calls about dangerous activities like reckless driving on New Year’s Eve, when there are large numbers of visitors on the island and lots of drinking and driving, Schirard said.
“It’s unfortunate that we can’t get to a lot of the fireworks complaints, although we try to dispatch them as calls come in,” he said.
Herbert Frankovich, of Texas City, complained to The Daily News, via a letter to the editor, that fireworks and what sounded like bombs were going off in his 15th Street North neighborhood all evening long on New Year’s Eve, with acrid smoke drifting down the street and rockets everywhere.
“I have lived in Texas City for 50 years and it has never been this bad,” Frankovich wrote.
Texas City Police Department’s records office reported just one complaint related to fireworks being received on New Year’s Eve and no citations issued.
It sounded like bombs bursting in the air at Darrell Isaacks’ house near 99th Street on Galveston Island, with fireworks echoing from the bay to the beach, he said.
“Most of them are shot out on the beach,” Isaacks, chief deputy of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, said.
“But we were aware of fireworks going off on the bay side, people shooting out in the back part of the bay.”
The sheriff’s department doesn’t concern itself with fireworks going off in unincorporated areas of the county, where that activity is legal, but deputies backed up police and patrolled areas of the island farther west, like Pirates Beach.
“People spend tons of money on fireworks out there,” Isaacks said.
Most of the sheriff’s department’s calls come when fireworks are still going off at 3 a.m. and the noise is disturbing the peace out in the county, Isaacks said.
Altogether, across the county, New Year’s Eve was relatively calm with no major accidents attributed to fireworks, with the exception of a possible fireworks-related house fire in Bacliff, Isaacks said.
Frankovich could hear children enjoying all the excitement on the streets of Texas City, he said in his letter.
“Parents are teaching their children that it is OK to break the law as long as you are having fun,” he said. “But what one generation allows in moderation, the next generation will excuse in excess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.