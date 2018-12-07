Galveston College’s board of regents on Wednesday voted to reject a proposal from Cargill Associates of Fort Worth and put out a new request for proposals to conduct a feasibility study and capital campaign for the college.
The college’s facilities committee had recommended the board reject the firm’s proposal.
In response to an initial request for proposals, Cargill and Dini Spheris of Houston, both professional fundraising consulting firms, made bids for the feasibility study and capital campaign that would support building new facilities on the Galveston campus.
Committee Chairman Michael Hughes told the board at Wednesday’s meeting that Dini Spheris had withdrawn its bid of $446,000, leaving only Cargill’s proposal to provide services for $253,480.
The college had budgeted $180,000, about $15,000 a month, for consulting this year, according to minutes from the facilities committee’s November meeting.
After reviewing both proposals, the committee decided to go back to the drawing board and seek new proposals. The board unanimously approved the committee’s recommendation.
