Relatives of a woman shot and killed by police last year are suing the city of Galveston in federal court, asserting officials skewed the investigation to benefit the officer.
Bobby Jack Collins, father of Toni Jo Collins, and Leisa Collins, whose relationship to the dead woman was unclear, filed suit against the city and officer Evan Fraley late Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asserting the shooting was “unnecessary, uncalled-for and unjustified.”
City officials declined to comment Monday. Officials cannot comment on litigation, a spokeswoman said.
Fraley, a Galveston police officer at the time, shot and killed Toni Jo Collins, 36, on March 9, 2017, while he was off duty and in plain clothes, according to reports.
He had approached two people he’d seen arguing and reported seeing Collins brandishing a rifle, police said. After a confrontation, Fraley shot Collins once, and she was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police reports.
The lawsuit asserts the city influenced the investigation to unjustly conclude Fraley had been in fear of his life and was justified in using deadly force.
“She was holding what was clearly a pink Daisy BB gun/air rifle,” the lawsuit asserts.
Fraley is 6-feet 8-inches tall, compared to Collins, who was only 5-feet 2-inches tall, according to the lawsuit.
The officer should have had other options for dealing with the situation, the lawsuit asserts.
Collins had shown Fraley she was carrying a BB gun, but he threw her into a fence, kicked the gun away and hit her in the face with a pistol, according to the lawsuit.
A Galveston County grand jury in December declined to indict Fraley, but the lawsuit asserts the police department influenced the process to benefit the officer.
“Chief (Richard) Boyle was less than candid and made the situation out to be one in which officer Fraley was in fear of his life,” the lawsuit asserts. “The report did correctly list Toni’s death as homicide. However, it falsely indicated that Toni would have been charged with an alleged offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”
Police officials also helped Fraley secure a new job with the Hutto Police Department while the investigation was underway, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit does not say how much the plaintiffs are seeking in damages.
Dallas-based Thomas Dean Malone is representing Collins’ family, according to court records.
Defendants had not yet responded to the suit Monday.
