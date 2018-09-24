Th U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday rescued a 54-year-old woman, who was showing symptoms of a heart attack, from a charter boat more than 100 miles offshore of Galveston.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston on Saturday night received reports of an unidentified female passenger on the charter boat Fling, which offers diving excursions. The woman was showing symptoms of a heart attack, according to a Coast Guard news release.
The Coast Guard sent airplane and helicopter aircrews to where the charter boat Fling was and a rescue swimmer was deployed to check on the passenger’s condition. Crews then transported the woman to the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she is reportedly in stable condition, the release stated.
"Through excellent coordination between multiple Coast Guard air assets, our command center and the crew of the Fling, all teams involved were able to work seamlessly to get the diver the medical assistance she needed from an area offshore where hoists are not routinely conducted," said Ensign Terrell Sisk, command duty officer at Sector Houston-Galveston, in the news release.
