GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston has hired a parking company executive to a newly created position in which he'll oversee parking and ground transportation projects, officials announced Monday.
Julio De Leon began his job as the port's mobility director Monday. His annual salary is $125,000, the port said.
De Leon will oversee planning and operations at the port's parking division, the port said. One of his first tasks will be to oversee the installation of automated parking systems at Port of Galveston parking lots used by cruise ship passengers.
Before moving to Galveston from Houston, De Leon was the parking division manager of PSX Inc., a private parking and security company. He's a graduate of the University of the Incarnate World, San Antonio.
“Having worked in various leadership positions in the parking industry, Julio brings a high level of experience and industry knowledge to the Galveston Wharves," Port Director Rodger Rees said. "He will be an invaluable asset to our hard-working management team."
Cruise-ship parking is big business at the Port of Galveston. The port collected $7.6 million in parking revenue in 2018, which accounted for about 17 percent of its total revenue.
De Leon also will help the port plan its future ground transportation projects. As part of its still-in-development master plan, port officials have talked about creating new roads through the interior of the port that would make the property easier to navigate. A draft master plan also calls for the port to build parking garages on its property.
