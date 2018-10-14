GALVESTON
Bird droppings are common this season during migration time, but the problem seems to be worse than usual downtown, business owners and residents said.
“The whole sidewalk is just white with bird poop,” resident Garrett Horn said. “It’s just like the movie ‘The Birds.’”
More droppings in one particular area doesn’t necessarily mean more birds, however, said Jim Stevenson, executive director of the Galveston Ornithological Society.
“Most of our blackbirds are nonmigratory,” Stevenson said. “Birds move their roost regularly.”
Birds in new roosts might attract more attention, Stevenson said.
Ben Wiley, an owner of René Wiley Gallery at the corner of Postoffice and 22nd streets, had to take a pressure washer to the sidewalks last week, he said.
“It’s been a real big problem,” Wiley said. “I’ve been very irritated about it.”
In Galveston, sidewalks are actually the responsibility of the property owner to clean up and maintain, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city did clean some sidewalks last week in advance of a festival, but normally the responsibility falls on the owner, she said.
Contact with bird feces could result in some diseases, Ashely Tompkins, director of communications at the Galveston County Health District, said.
“We would just caution anyone who comes in direct contact with any of those droppings that you just clean it off,” Tompkins said. “There are some illnesses that can be traced back to bird droppings, but that would require ingesting the material.”
She couldn’t name more specifically any of diseases without knowing the specific bird but most are related to bacteria in the feces, she said.
A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services also couldn’t point to any specific diseases caused by skin contact with bird feces.
Fungal infections such as histoplasmosis, which causes fever, cough and fatigue, can live in bird feces, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Blackbirds that become a regular nuisance can legally be moved through a process administered by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Stevenson said.
