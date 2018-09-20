A 49-year-old La Porte man was the person shot and killed by League City police Wednesday morning as investigators were trying to arrest him after he apparently escaped custody, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Thursday.
Royce Leon Sedotel Jr., 49, was pronounced dead Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of Waco Avenue after an officer fired an undisclosed number of shots, Trochesset said.
League City police Wednesday afternoon announced Sedotel’s death, but did not provide his identity.
Police were seeking Sedotel after they say he escaped from custody Tuesday night after being arrested on a family violence charge, officials said.
Galveston County court records don’t list any recent charges against Sedotel. He had previously been charged with two counts of evading arrest, among other charges.
League City police were serving a warrant at a home in the 300 block of Waco Avenue against Sedotel and the man’s girlfriend let them in, officials said.
While searching the residence, officers found the man in a closet, officials said.
Sedotel then apparently approached the officers with what police called a utility knife, League City police said.
While police did not release the name of the officer Wednesday, they said they were planning to later today.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and the officer involved is on administrative leave, officials said.
Wednesday’s shooting is the third in Galveston County in 2018 involving the League City Police Department.
A League City police officer shot and killed Roger Fortner, 49, when SWAT team members serving a warrant against his stepson entered his house after an investigation into reports of drugs being sold at the house.
Officer Matt Maggiolino fired the fatal shots at Fortner, police said.
The investigation into that shooting is ongoing.
In January, a police officer shot Alvaro Herrera, 18, after a robbery attempt in a CVS parking lot.
A Galveston County grand jury in June declined to take action against that officer, Stephen Massey.
The department said Herrera attempted to take officer Stephen Massey’s weapon during a struggle in a neighborhood near where the attempted robbery happened.
Wednesday’s shooting is the sixth fatal officer-involved shooting in two years in Galveston County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.