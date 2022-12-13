GALVESTON
A Galveston man has been charged with murder in a 2019 homicide and named a person of interest in a homicide from 2018, police said.
The Galveston Police Department held a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest of Ernest Dynell Joseph Pierre, 32, in connection to the death of Melvin Walker, 66, of Galveston, in March 2019.
Pierre, who had been in custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on a 15-year sentence for robbery and retaliation since March 6, 2020, was transferred Monday night to the Galveston County Jail.
“This is a great day for Walker’s family, the Galveston Police Department, and our community,” police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. “This case had gone cold but was not forgotten. Advances in technology led us here and this is a huge step for justice.”
Walker’s body was found about 7 a.m. March 30, 2019 in the 3800 block of Avenue P 1/2, police said. His head was covered with a plastic bag and his body wrapped in blankets, according to an affidavit. He was bound with blue ligatures, and had suffered numerous wounds to his neck and and face, according to an affidavit.
Walker died of blunt-force trauma, police allege.
Detective Michelle Sollenberger spoke to a witness who described a muscular Black man dragging a trashcan between 37th Street and Avenue P 1/2 in the early morning hours of that March day, according to the affidavit.
The man had been straining against the weight of the load, the witness told Sollenberger.
Sollenberger found the trashcan and collected a roll of bloody plastic wrap for DNA testing, according to the affidavit.
On April 3, Sollenberger found two bloody trash cans in an alley in the 3800 block of Avenue P, according to the affidavit. Inside the trash cans, Sollenberger found a small child’s mattress with blood stains, which was folded and bound by a blue ligature, according to the affidavit.
Sollenberger also found a blue jumpsuit marked with the name "Sylvester" and a company logo, according to the affidavit. Police now allege the jumpsuit belonged to Pierre's brother-in-law.
On April 10, 2019, Sollenberger interviewed all residents of 3712 Ave. P, except for those in a residence where Pierre lived with a friend, according to the affidavit.
Sollenberger also investigated the Aug. 5, 2018 death of Donna Brown, 79, which occurred at 1823 33rd St. according to the affidavit. Sollenberger found through eyewitness statements and video surveillance that Pierre had entered and exited the building about the time Brown had been killed, according to the affidavit.
Brown suffered blunt-force trauma to the head and chest and multiple stab wounds to the face and neck, according to the affidavit. Gaspard told Sollenberger that the injuries were similar to those Walker suffered, according to the affidavit.
Sollenberger collected saliva DNA from Pierre in relation to Brown’s homicide and sent it to the Department of Public Safety crime laboratory, the affidavit said.
On April 19, 2019, detectives spoke to Pierre’s roommate who said Pierre had removed carpet and mattresses from the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Detectives executed a search warrant later that day and found carpet strips removed and blood on a wall, which was collected for evidence and sent to the crime lab, according to the affidavit.
Galveston Police received results of the DNA testing on Nov. 8, 2022, which showed Walker and Pierre’s DNA on the mattress, a rag collected from Walker’s neck contained Pierre’s DNA and the blood on the wall was from Walker, the affidavit said.
“Four years is a long time in the scientific community,” Sollenberger said. “The suspect and victim were acquaintances and as far as a motive, all I can say is ‘meanness.'"
“We are always testing new DNA and we are always looking to make a difference.”
Pierre was declared a person of interest in Brown’s homicide.
Pierre is being held Tuesday in the Galveston County Jail on $500,000 in bonds.
