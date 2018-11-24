DICKINSON
On a rainy day before Thanksgiving, things were bright and warm inside the small house on Birch Drive in Dickinson.
A group of about a dozen people, most of them between ages 18 and 24, gathered around a dining room table, excited for a couple days off for the holiday.
The group’s members were from all around the country, but for the next six weeks, they’ll call Dickinson home as they volunteer and help rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Sixteen months after the storm, the group is the first to spend time in a new addition to post-Harvey Dickinson: a home meant to house volunteers in the community for longer stays.
Faith Lutheran Church’s Faith House was built in partnership with Fuller Center for Disaster Rebuilders, a nonprofit disaster recovery aid group. The young volunteers staying in the house all are members of AmeriCorps, the volunteer civil service group funded by the federal government.
For the AmeriCorps volunteers, the two-story, four-bedroom house is something special. Other AmeriCorps groups, in other parts of the country, have to make due with living on cots in church basements or other makeshift accommodations, they said.
At the Faith House, the volunteers have real beds and a kitchen to cook in. There are couches and a television with cable, which the volunteers can negotiate over.
“It’s Ameri-luxury,” said Stephanie Boedecker, the AmeriCorps team leader. “We have teams in church basements on cots. This is pretty nice as far as AmeriCorps goes.”
In Dickinson and other areas ravaged by Harvey’s floodwaters, much of the post-Harvey housing recovery work, particularly for low-income and uninsured homes, has been completed by volunteers groups who have cycled in and out of the area over the past 15 months.
A federally funded program to rebuild and remodel Harvey-damaged homes will begin accepting applications from people seeking help. Actual construction on those homes isn’t scheduled to begin until next year.
Being in a single place for more than a month allows the AmeriCorps volunteers to establish a sense of continuity and accomplishment in their work, Boedecker said.
“I definitely feel more immersed in the community,” Boedecker said.
In some of the homes the AmeriCorps volunteers are working in, they’ve found evidence of work started by other volunteers — half-finished floor projects or paint supplies hastily stored in a closet.
The house, and other long-term accommodations, are important to keep volunteerism going in the county, said Peter Salemme, the Fuller Center site manager who also lives in the house. Some of the local churches and other places where short-term volunteers have been staying have stopped allowing volunteers to stay over, Salemme said.
The group’s agreement with the Faith House will be that there’s always a place for volunteers to stay, he said.
“Timing of the Faith House was very good,” he said. “It’s a good guarantee. Plus, it’s nice to have a kitchen.”
The Fuller Center has made a two-year commitment to Harvey recovery projects in the future. That means the house will be used by either new waves of AmeriCorps volunteers, or by other groups who travel to the area to help out, Salemme said.
