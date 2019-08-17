TEXAS CITY
Students on Texas City Independent School District campuses will be required to turn off their cellphones and store them in a purse or backpack before entering the school building this year, and won’t be able to use them until after the final bell has rung, according to a new district policy.
If students don’t comply and pull a device out at any time during the school day, their phones will be confiscated and held by a campus administrator, to be returned at the cost of $15 at the end of the day, officials said.
The new policy and procedure will be explained to students when school rules and policies are reviewed on the first day of school, according to the district.
“From bell to bell there is no cell” is the district’s new rule and motto, according to a district press release.
Superintendent Rodney Cavness, in a public letter, cited problems concentrating as a reason for the policy, and cited other phone-related problems.
“Not only are cellphones disruptive during instruction, but they are also used throughout the day to hurt or wound others via text messages, social media and apps," Cavness said.
"As a result, this causes emotional scarring that can have long-term negative effects on our students. Therefore, since cellphones are causing the largest educational distraction in the schools, we are restricting the usage of cellphones during the academic day."
Students in grades seven to 12 at the district will each have a district-issued personal laptop, eliminating the need for cellphones for instructional purposes, said Melissa Tortorici, the district’s director of communications.
Wireless earbuds will be banished to backpack as well, or they'll be confiscated.
Parents are advised that if they need to reach their students for “a reminder or an emergency,” they can contact the front office of their child’s school for assistance.
The district’s policy was stricter at one time, Tortorici said. But later, teachers tried to make learning more relevant by allowing students to use their phones frequently for instructional purposes.
“That muddied the waters, so to speak,” Tortorici said. The number of texts, social media messages and emails students received each day were intrusive distractions from learning, she said.
“It is just not instructionally sound to allow the constant barrage of disruptions to continue,” Tortorici said.
Social media has been abuzz with parent comments since the policy was first announced on Wednesday, ranging from gratitude for the new policy by parents battling cell usage with their children to others who don’t like it at all.
“I think a lot of the ones that don’t like it think that they won’t be able to get a hold of their child in an emergency,” Tortorici said. “But we aren’t banning cellphones from the building. We are requiring them to be put away, out of sight and silenced.
“If there was a true emergency, we’d let students use their phones to contact their parents and tell them they are safe.”
School starts Aug. 28 at the district.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.