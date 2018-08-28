Relatives of a Galveston woman are suing an elevator company, asserting a malfunctioning elevator at the University of Texas Medical Branch caused the woman’s death.
Patricia Moore, representing the estate of Carrie Harris-Ward, filed the lawsuit Aug. 22 in the 56th District Court against EMR Elevator, seeking between $1 million and $3 million in damages.
Harris-Ward was visiting a sick friend in April at Jennie Sealy Hospital when she entered an elevator on the second floor and the doors closed on her shoulder, the lawsuit asserts.
Harris-Ward stepped back to avoid the doors and fell, hitting her head on the floor, the lawsuit asserts.
Hospital officials immediately admitted her and several employees said they had complained about the elevator before, according to the complaint.
Harris-Ward died, but the lawsuit does not explain what caused her death, court records show.
Dagnee McKinney, of Houston, is representing the plaintiff, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
DEATH SUIT
A former Texas City commissioner is asserting the wives of two men run over and killed while standing on the shoulder of the Galveston causeway are overstating the cost of medical care, court filings show.
An attorney representing Dee Ann Haney filed an answer to a lawsuit in late July, generally denying assertions that she was negligent and caused the deaths of Hong Phuc Le, 33, and Duoc Van Le, 58.
The wives of the two men, Lan Thi Nguyen and Jackie Kim Cuong Mai, both of Dickinson, filed the civil suit against Haney in June in the 122nd District Court.
The wrongful death lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages, court records show.
“The amount plaintiffs were allegedly billed for the medical treatment claimed to have been received by plaintiffs for the post-accident medical treatment is in excess of the amounts actually paid or incurred,” Haney’s answer asserts.
Haney also faced two counts of manslaughter in connection with the deaths, court records show.
Marlo Heath, of Houston, is representing Haney in the civil suit, court records show.
Nomi Namaan Husain, also of Houston, represents the widows.
SLIP AND FALL
A Galveston woman is suing Arlan’s Market, asserting she slipped and fell while visiting the store in April.
Darlene Stanley filed the lawsuit against Arlan’s Market doing business as Arlan’s #5-Galveston Aug. 7 in the 10th District Court, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
Stanley visited the store in April and slipped and fell on liquid in the meat department, according to the lawsuit.
The fall injured Stanley, but the lawsuit doesn’t say exactly what injuries it caused.
Roy Camberg, of Houston, is representing Stanley, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
There are no trials this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.