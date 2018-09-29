A Kemah city councilman’s real estate company received a $60 million contract through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide food to the Houston Food Bank in the months after Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast.
The fact that a small local company with no experience in disaster recovery landed such a large post-disaster contract raised some eyebrows, including some attached to a Washington D.C.-based watchdog group.
But Kemah City Councilman Matt Wiggins argues his firm, which he described as a holding company, won the contract fair and square and fulfilled its terms well.
“We’re in the same system like everyone else,” Wiggins said. “We beat everyone else’s price and delivered the food.”
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County and neighboring Harris County, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes and stranded.
Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in late September posted a contract for a small business of about 100 employees in declared disaster counties in Texas to deliver food to the Houston Food Bank, according to records provided to The Daily News.
The contract calls for the winning bidder to deliver about 23 truckloads of food each day for about 30 days, records show.
“FEMA’s contracting process requires access price or cost and determine reasonableness prior to awarding contracts,” said Alexandria Bruner, spokeswoman for the agency. “We determine that a cost or price is reasonable if, in its nature and amount, it does not exceed that which would be incurred by a prudent person in the conduct of competitive business.”
And that’s exactly what happened, Wiggins argues. His company, Pistol Point LLC, won the contract with the lowest bid and, through two payments in October and December, received about $60 million.
Officials with the Houston Food Bank confirmed the food was delivered on time and as planned, according to documents.
Pistol Point’s contract is not the first time such federal disaster deals have come under public scrutiny.
After Hurricane Maria, a Florida company called Bronze Star LLC won a $30 million contract to provide emergency tarps and plastic sheeting, but never delivered, according to a report in the New York Post.
A McClatchy report found that more than 10 winning bidders for Hurricane Maria work won sizable contracts despite little or no track record.
Pistol Point’s online presence shows no federal contracting work before the contract awards after Hurricane Harvey.
But Wiggins said the agreement was above-board and that local prosecutors already have investigated him for other matters and didn’t find anything then either.
“It just happens to be that the chief investigator with the district attorney’s office was a police chief in Kemah I ran off because he was an incompetent dip....,” Wiggins said.
A Galveston County grand jury declined charges against Wiggins in 2014 after a probe into land transactions that took place when he was mayor. A federal court judge the same year ruled that Wiggins wouldn’t face federal charges in connection to a similar investigation.
The grand jury reviewed complaints that Wiggins took advantage of his position as mayor and the devastation caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008 to acquire damaged property for himself. Wiggins was accused of directing city building officials to condemn certain properties so he could acquire them on the cheap.
