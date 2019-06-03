SANTA FE
Residents of Dickinson and Santa Fe are invited to attend a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss drainage issues.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office has organized the event along with Galveston County Drainage District 1.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Day Spring Christian Church, 2221 FM 646 in Santa Fe.
Residents are asked to consider four questions: Why are we flooding now and what has changed? What have we done to curb flooding in the district? What drainage projects are currently in place? What future projects are scheduled to improve drainage in the district?
Galveston County Drainage District 1, established in 1908, handles large drainage ditches that drain to the bayous. In recent years and especially during Hurricane Harvey, flood waters rose in Dickinson Bayou, flooding numerous homes and neighborhoods.
The issue of more timely draining of Dickinson Bayou into Galveston Bay has been a matter of public discussion since Harvey, which struck in August 2017.
For details, call Giusti’s office at 409-770-5475.
— Kathryn Eastburn
