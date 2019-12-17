Amy Hallaron, a biologist at Moody Gardens, carries a week-old gentoo penguin back to its parents after weighing it Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The chick hatched to its penguin parents, Mr. Bigglesworth and Garfield, on Dec. 10 in the Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid's South Atlantic exhibit. The chick weighed in Tuesday at 338 grams, about three-quarters of a pound. It's the first gentoo chick to hatch at Moody Gardens since 2015. Last month, eight macaroni penguins hatched at Moody Gardens. Two from penguins at Moody Gardens and six from eggs received from Sea World San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.