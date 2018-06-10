LEAGUE CITY
City officials Tuesday will consider applying for some of the estimated $20.6 million it would cost to widen FM 270 south of the Five Corners intersection to FM 646, officials said.
Widening the highway, which runs north to south in League City from the Harris County line to the Dickinson city limits, would improve traffic flow, officials said.
“Just getting from one side of League City to another is hard,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “As the city continues to grow, more people are trying to get home.”
About 85 percent of League City residents commute, Economic Development Director Scott Livingston said. Most of those commuters head to Harris County jobs, and many take FM 270 to get there.
As the northern Galveston County city of 105,000 keeps growing, the traffic congestion increases as well. The city plans to attract more of those Harris County jobs to League City and keep more commuters at home, but that will take time. In the meantime, the city has to accommodate the heavy traffic demand, officials said.
League City has limited north and south thoroughfares. Besides FM 270, Interstate 45, state highway 3 and state Highway 146 are the main north-south corridors in the eastern part of the city. Widening and reconstructing 270 will help traffic and also help to eliminate some of the congestion on the city’s east-west routes, City Manager John Baumgartner said
City council members will vote Tuesday on giving Baumgartner the go-ahead to proceed with an application for money to get the highway widened. This comes after a public meeting June 5 when city officials described the projects to residents.
“It is the first step in a multi-year process to seek state assistance that could pay a significant portion of the project cost,” Baumgartner said.
The city’s list of proposed projects in its master mobility plan includes widening FM 270. The timing is right with a new funding possibility from the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The area council released a call for projects in its 2019-2022 Transportation Improvement Project and is accepting applications July 2 through Aug. 31.
Houston-based engineering firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. estimated it would cost about $20.6 million to widen the highway if construction began in 2021.
The city plans to apply for construction funding through a partnership with Houston-Galveston Area Council and the Texas Department of Transportation under the Widening and New Construction project category.
The city will apply for federal funding to pay for 80 percent of the construction cost, city staff said. That would be about $16.5 million in federal funds, and the city would need about $3.1 million to complete the project.
The project includes widening of 2.68 miles of FM 270 from Abilene Street through the state Highway 96 intersection from two lanes to four lanes with curbs and gutters.
All highway widening will take place within the existing right of way, city staff said.
FM 270 snakes through the Five Corners intersection that opened in February after the realignment of FM 270 with a bypass and other road improvements. FM 518 and FM 2094 also cross at this point.
The I-45 reconstruction, the impending state Highway 146 work, the recently ended Five Corners and the prolonged Calder Road project all have irritated residents who are impatient with constant roadwork.
More road construction on FM 270 also will irritate some residents, Hallisey said.
“It’s like I always tell them: It’s going to be magnificent when it’s done,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.