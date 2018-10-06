LA MARQUE
Officials want to take a second look at a rental registration program after a pamphlet describing how the program would be enforced went beyond what the city council had approved.
The pamphlet in question, produced by code compliance supervisor Kathleen Van Stavern and passed out to anyone who wanted to pick it up it at La Marque City Hall, outlines policies governing the rental registration program. The program, which requires La Marque owners who rent out their properties pay $100 or more to register their rentals, was approved in June.
The city said the program, which also opens registered homes to inspection by city code enforcement officers, is intended to keep renters safe from landlords who don’t take care of their properties.
But the section of the pamphlet that describes which parts of registered properties are open to inspection oversteps what the council intended, Councilman Robert Michetich said.
“There are some things listed in that pamphlet that never came before council,” Michetich said. “We never approved them — the only thing we approved are the regulation and the fees.”
The unauthorized items include Van Stavern’s description of what parts of a property can be inspected, he said. Among those 35 items are stairs, handrails, steps, windows, roof, eaves, driveways and screens.
Michetich said that list went “way overboard.” The whole point of the program had been to keep track of absentee landlords, not to tightly control renters or local property owners, he said.
“Some of the windows in my house don’t even have screens,” Michetich said. “Our code enforcement officer never had the pamphlet proofread; she has a lot more on the inspection list and we’re just not going to do any of that. She embellished it.”
La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking said he also supports a re-examination of the program.
“I also believe that the process needs more discussion,” he wrote The Daily News in a statement.
Van Stavern wasn’t available for comment. The program is not intended to burden property owners, Colleen Merritt, public relations specialist for the city, wrote in an emailed statement to The Daily News. The pamphlets, which also contained “clerical errors” involving the fees that property owners have to pay, were removed from city hall on Friday to be updated, Merritt noted.
Property owners in La Marque already have expressed concern about the program, for a couple reasons.
Walter Manuel, who helps his mother take care of her four rental properties in La Marque, said the city’s inspections are a violation of privacy.
“Never mind city council, tenants never agreed to have the city come in and do a walk-through, either,” he said. “The city’s code inspector isn’t even certified to inspect all the stuff they want to look at.
“They’d have to contract it out, and I don’t think the taxpayers would want to support that.”
Leonard Payne, another property owner, said he’s worried about both the inspections and the fees involved with the program.
“We pay taxes on the properties,” he said. “Now they’re saying every year I have to give them another 100 bucks? They’re double-dipping as far as I’m concerned.”
