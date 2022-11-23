GALVESTON
As the holiday season swings into gear, more and more people hit the roads for travel or shopping, making the period that begins today among the most dangerous for alcohol-related crashes and deaths, officials said.
GALVESTON
As the holiday season swings into gear, more and more people hit the roads for travel or shopping, making the period that begins today among the most dangerous for alcohol-related crashes and deaths, officials said.
Between 2014 and 2018, there was a 38 percent increase in alcohol-related crashes during Thanksgiving, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Crash Records Information System query.
From Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022, 48,641 traffic crashes occurred across Texas, 433 of which were fatal and 1,695 resulted in serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Nearly a quarter of these crashes, 23 percent, were the result of drunk driving, with 98 people killed and 236 injured in drunk driving crashed, the data found.
As a result, the Texas Department of Transportation has launched its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign this week to remind drivers to find a sober ride and never get behind the wheel while under the influence.
To illustrate the consequences of drunk driving, the transportation department’s campaign produced several videos, featuring offenders and survivors and the harm one decision can make on their lives. Among these were victims who lost a family member and offenders who spent time in jail, were given large fines, or lost their jobs.
Impaired driving has been a matter of keen interest in Galveston after seven people died in crashes occurring over less than a month.
The Galveston Police Department will be out in full force for the Thanksgiving weekend to target dangerous drivers, Assistant Police Chief Andre Mitchell said.
An Aug. 6 crash between an SUV and golf cart killed four people.
On Aug. 13, a local man riding a scooter was killed by what police allege was a drunk driver.
On Sept. 2, a man who had been released that day from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody after serving time for driving under the influence and, police allege, was driving under the influence again, struck a vehicle carrying several Ball High School students, killing one instantly and sending three to the hospital, one of whom died Sept. 17.
In response, The Galveston Police Department formed a special DWI task force, which kicked off its first weekend Aug. 20, with 25 DWI arrests. That number has since risen to 206 DWI arrests, Mitchell said.
“The impaired driving initiative has been very effective,” Mitchell said. “The Galveston Police Department works relentlessly to rid our streets of impaired drivers. This initiative will continue day in and day out.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.