TEXAS CITY
A grand jury declined to indict a man accused of capital murder in the 2019 shooting at a drive-in restaurant, prosecutors said.
TEXAS CITY
A grand jury declined to indict a man accused of capital murder in the 2019 shooting at a drive-in restaurant, prosecutors said.
A capital murder and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Elijah Jean, 23, of Missouri City, were dropped after grand jurors late last month determined there was not sufficient cause to proceed to trial. Jean had been accused of killing Miles Christian Mitchell, 18, of Texas City.
Mitchell and his older brother were shot March 31, 2019 outside of Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764 in La Marque. Mitchell’s brother survived the shooting, but Mitchell died after being transported to HCA Mainland Medical Center.
Police at the time said the brothers were shot after arriving at the restaurant to sell marijuana to a group of other people. Instead of buying drugs, however, the group attempted to rob and then assaulted the two, police said. Jean was thought to be a part of the group, police said.
Evidence was uncovered that Jean was initially present at the scene, but left before the shooting, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
On Dec. 6, 2021, Kaden Joseph Arnold, 19, of Houston, pleaded guilty to Mitchell’s murder and was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, according to court records.
Arnold was 15 years old at the time of the shooting and wasn’t named as a suspect at the time.
In August 2019, however, his case was transferred from the juvenile court system to a Galveston County criminal district court, according to court records.
Arnold is accused of being the person who shot Mitchell, police said. A third person, who also was a juvenile at the time, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, but cannot be named because he entered the plea while still underage, Petroff said.
Jean still is set to face charges of tampering with physical evidence in relation to the case, Petroff said. The charges are pending in the 56th District Court.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
