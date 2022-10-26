GALVESTON
The city council is set today to consider ordinances meant to compel the Park Board of Trustees to within seven days move about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts.
The deliberations come amid warring legal opinions about whether state law and the city charter have been violated for years by allowing the park board to keep the tax revenue in its own accounts.
Council members will deliberate whether to heed the city attorney’s advice and fundamentally change how hotel tax revenue, which amounts to many millions of dollars each year, is managed or seek to change state laws and city charter provisions to allow what has been happening.
The council in interviews Wednesday was split over the issue and some members advocated deferring the vote.
Meanwhile, park board leaders were advocating the city create a new interlocal agreement to keep the status quo.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which oversees some aspects of island tourism, for years collected the hotel tax revenue and kept it in its own accounts. No one seemed to think that was a problem until early October, when District 3 Councilman David Collins said the city and the park board were inadvertently violating state laws and the local charter by not keeping the money in city accounts.
City Attorney Don Glywasky agreed with Collins' assessment of the rules and city administrators argue the only option is to come into compliance with the law.
Hotel occupancy tax is a 15 percent tax assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston and amounts to 15 cents on every dollar charged for a room or rental. How cities spend the revenues from the tax revenues — on track to reach a record $30 million this year — is tightly restricted by the state.
The park board has disputed Glywasky's opinion and presented to the city council letters from a law firm and a trade group supporting its position.
Park board officials last week asked the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association, the largest hotel association in the nation, to weigh in on legal concerns the city raised at a meeting early this month.
“The current practices of the city of Galveston regarding the administration of the local hotel tax through an interlocal agreement with the Galveston Park Board is legal and does not present a violation of state law or of the Galveston city charter,” the association said.
City Manager Brian Maxwell rejected the lobbying group's opinion, arguing it wasn't the correct arbitrator of the issue, the Texas Attorney General was, and the city was bound by the opinion of its own attorney.
The park board countered with another opinion, this time from a law firm.
In an Oct. 20 letter, park board Trustee Marty Fluke advised the city council the board had secured a third opinion from law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, which argues Glywasky is wrong in his assessment of the law.
Unless council defers the issue, it will have to vote on a political hot potato around which competing camps formed.
“I’m going to vote with the law,” Collins said. “According to the state law and city charter, the tax money has to be retained by the city’s account.
“The city is not taking money from the park board. We’re just putting the money in the city’s account and approving its use for the park board.”
Some council members said it was too early to take action that would so fundamentally change how hotel tax revenue is managed.
“I personally think it’s premature to put it as an action item,” District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said. “It feels a bit rushed. I’ll probably motion to defer this item.”
District 4 Councilman Mike Bouvier also advocated for deferral and said he wanted the Texas Attorney General to review the laws.
“I’m going to defer this agenda item,” Bouvier said. “There’s been a lot of new information that has come up.”
City officials said the attorney general would not review the charter and that getting a review of the state law would require assistance of a state lawmaker, the district attorney or a county official.
Mayor Craig Brown said he hoped to get more clarity from today's workshop session, which precedes the regular city council meeting.
“I have no comments on how I will vote as of now,” Brown said.
Park board leaders want the council to reject the ordinances, convene a joint meeting and execute an interlocal agreement that serves both entities, Chairman Marty Fluke said.
“We are optimistic that the city council will validate the wishes of Galveston’s tourism industry and partners and allow the park board to continue to operate transparently, successfully, and most importantly to the letter of the law as it has been doing for the last 59 years,” Fluke said.
Fluke said he was optimistic the council would opt to form a new interlocal agreement allowing the park board to manage HOT taxes as it has.
“We are confident that the city council will see reason, move forward with an interlocal agreement and allow the body that it appoints to serve to continue to do so,” Fluke said.
Approving the ordinances would leave the park board with about $10.3 million, enough for about 120 days of operational funding, in it own accounts, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
The $10.3 million would pay for beach cleaning, beach patrol, debt service, general funds, nourishing beaches, sand replenishment and tourism development, he said.
If the city council votes to move the tax revenues to its own accounts, the money will remain used for HOT purposes, Buckley said.
“The money will be held by the city’s account in a separate holding account,” Buckley said. “HOT money will stay HOT.”
