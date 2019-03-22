GALVESTON
The city of Galveston has commissioned a local artist to repaint two welcome signs that stand on either side of the Galveston causeway.
Galveston artist Gabriel Prusmack will paint the two markers on the west end of the causeway in coming weeks, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. Prusmack approached the city about painting the markers and the city agreed to pay him $9,000 for the work, Barnett said.
“Gabe has done beautiful work around the city, and we’re thrilled he’s painting the monuments,” Barnett said. “Millions of people cross the causeway each year and look at these monuments — the monuments and the gorgeous bay views are really people’s first impressions of Galveston.
“We’re really excited about his design and can’t wait to see the finished product.”
Prusmack is using spray paint to add images of cranes, spoonbills and turtles to the entrance pillars.
“I wanted to make Galveston more welcoming with color,” he said.
The paint on the markers had started to peel and the monuments were covered with bird droppings, Barnett said.
The project is expected to take two weeks to complete, Barnett said. There will be no road closures during the painting work, she said.
