Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District crew leader Joe Royster looks over a large site at the 1776 Park in Friendswood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The county has been working on this new drainage site for about two years.
A line of dump trucks are seen from inside the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District truck on FM 528 in Friendswood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. About 50 to 70 dump trucks visit the drainage construction site at the 1776 Park in Friendswood a day.
Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District crew leader Joe Royster looks over a large site at the 1776 Park in Friendswood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The county has been working on this new drainage site for about two years.
A line of dump trucks are seen from inside the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District truck on FM 528 in Friendswood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. About 50 to 70 dump trucks visit the drainage construction site at the 1776 Park in Friendswood a day.
Each day, more than 50 large trucks, filled to the brim with dirt, leave from the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District work site at the city’s 1776 Park. They’re bound for a sandpit in Alvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.