GALVESTON
Residents might be asked to vote this fall on several changes to the city charter, one of which would increase the Port of Galveston’s annual contribution to the city.
In lieu of taxes, city charter requires the port to pay the city $160,000 annually, but voters in November might be asked to increase that amount to 2 percent of the port’s budget or $400,000, whichever is greater, according to draft charter language.
The port budgeted $47.8 million in operating income for 2019, 2 percent of which is $956,000, according to port budget documents.
That’s about $620,000 more than the port paid the city this year, which was $335,169, port officials said.
This change is about ensuring Galveston residents benefit from port operations, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“We’ve been giving them tax dollars for a number of years,” Yarbrough said. “It’s time that the people of Galveston start getting a better return.”
Yarbrough served on the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, which manages the port, until recently when District 2 Councilman Craig Brown took his place.
The change could have negative consequences for port operations, Wharves Board Trustee Harry Maxwell said.
“I think this charter amendment could be devastating to the port,” Maxwell said. “This is not a well thought-out idea and it would be devastating.”
The proposal would result in the port paying more than $800,000 to the city in the current fiscal year, Maxwell argued.
The proposed charter amendment apparently caught the wharves board by surprise.
Board Chairman Ted O’Rourke said he didn’t know about the city’s proposal until it was posted Friday as part of the council’s agenda.
He declined comment about the proposal.
“I will have to weigh it,” O’Rourke said.
The short notice set off its own, smaller controversy at Tuesday’s wharves board meeting about whether the board could even talk about the charter amendment during its own meeting.
In an attempt to make such discussion legal, a port employee taped an addition to the wharves board’s agenda to a display case near an entrance at city hall on Saturday.
The city secretary removed the posting Monday and informed port officials it had not been a proper posting as required by state open meetings laws.
Generally, topics that will be discussed at a public meeting must be posted 72 hours ahead of the meeting. City rules also require that the city secretary initial and date the meeting assignments before they are posted.
On Tuesday, the wharves board met in executive session and discussed both the posting and the underlying charter amendment, O’Rourke said. He said he left the executive session when the latter discussion started because he objected to the way the meeting was posted.
After the executive session, the rest of the board members commented about the charter election during a time reserved for trustees comments.
The posting aside, the charter change would provide the city a reason to continue owning and operating a port, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“The biggest issue in my mind is the port continues to ask for financial support from the city,” Maxwell said. “Under the current guise, there’s no economic incentive for the city to keep funding this.”
The city is proposing five other charter changes, among them, a provision that would increase city manager procurement authority from $15,000 to the state limit of $50,000.
The the city council will is scheduled to discuss the charter vote during its Thursday meeting.
