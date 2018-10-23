The Galveston Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday agreed to pitch in $20,000 to help fund a new electric power grid for special events downtown.
By the time the Lone Star Rally rolls into town on Nov. 1, the area around the Strand between 21st and 24th Streets will be wired so that portable generators will not be required to provide power to vendors.
Those generators, which make a lot of noise in addition to the revving of motorcycles, require large amounts of diesel fuel and belch out smoke, a good reason to get rid of them in the opinion of Trey Click of the Downtown Partnership, who addressed the board.
Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said the cost of those generators has increased year by year.
Under the terms of the Lone Star Rally’s agreement with the city, the rally will take on the initial $48,500 cost of paying for the new electric hook-ups, with $20,000 provided by the Park Board. The rally will also pay for its use of electricity during the four-day-long event.
The City of Galveston, in response to Lone Star organizers’ offer to pay for the initial wiring, asked that the job be contracted to Crescent Electric, the only company that bid on the project.
The new electric grid will be available for use by organizations staging downtown events in the future, but details remain to be ironed out, officials said.
Board trustees raised questions about future maintenance of the electrical grid and issues of oversight and use, but determined that donating seed money to the Lone Star Rally to kick off the needed project did not place that responsibility on the park board.
The motion to provide $20,000 from the board’s special events fund was passed 8 to 1 with John Zendt opposing.
