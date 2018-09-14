The week ended as it began with significant rainfall all over the county, inspiring concern among residents and business owners about flooding, especially from wakes created by passing vehicles.
When people drive fast down flooded streets, the cars push excess water waves into residences and businesses, said Zackry Mayeux, owner of Coastal Dreams Screen Printing and Signs in Galveston.
Mayeux stood Friday morning in ankle-deep water in front of his 4607 Broadway shop with a sign telling drivers the area was a “no wake zone.”
“It makes it worse,” Mayeux said. “Really, people are just not paying attention to the sign, but also just blowing through and making waves and not even caring.”
The city of Galveston does have a “no wake” ordinance banning cars from driving more than 5 mph on streets flooded with more than 4 inches of water.
The city erected some barriers downtown Friday morning to prevent motorists from driving through high water. The area south of Market Street remained relatively clear of major flooding.
The city also placed barriers across the Broadway entrances to many streets on the road’s south side.
Officials in mainland cities said there was no significant flooding from Friday’s rains.
Into the afternoon, Galveston streets between Broadway and Avenue O from 25th to 45th streets remained flooded.
Chad Wood, who lives on 39th Street, also was lamenting flooding from vehicle wakes.
“They’ve flooded my garage,” Wood said.
Wood wants the city to place more barricades blocking traffic.
“It would be nice, but I don’t think they can do that because people have got to go places,” Wood said.
While Galveston Police Department officers patrolled to enforce the “no wake” ordinance, they didn’t issue citations Friday, city of Galveston representatives said.
City officials said people who see cars driving faster than 5 mph on flooded streets should call 409-797-3520 to report the infraction.
As of 12:52 p.m. Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service monitor at Scholes International Airport reported 1.98 inches of rain over six hours.
Almost an inch occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service’s League City office has reported more than 25 inches of rain in the past two weeks.
The city of Galveston canceled all public transit service Friday and Texas A&M University at Galveston called off classes because of street flooding.
Later in the afternoon, the rains let up, allowing streets to clear.
