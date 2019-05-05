A 45-year-old kayaker off San Leon overturned, went under and didn’t come back up on Sunday, according to U.S. Coast Guard Houston-Galveston sector Command Duty Officer Zack Edwards.
“We diverted a helicopter when we got the call and were on scene about 14 minutes later,” Edwards said. “The Coast Guard commenced searching for a missing 45-year-old at about 11:38 a.m. Sunday.”
Two people, a female friend and an onlooker, reported sightings of the distressed kayaker who called out for help and was seen going under, Edwards said. The initial 911 call went out at around 11 a.m.
The kayaker was fishing and was not wearing a life jacket, Edwards said.
Texas City Fire Department’s marine unit, a marine unit from Harris County, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard responded.
“We got a call about a kayaker in distress,” Lt. Kelly Freeman of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said. “A witness saw him turn over and went out to help him but by the time he went out the kayaker was under and didn’t come back up.”
Sheriff’s deputies were at the scene all afternoon, along with other responders.
Deputy Marc Healy recovered the body in the vicinity of Prestige Oysters in San Leon at around 5 p.m., Edwards said and Freeman confirmed.
The medical examiner was called to the scene and identified the kayaker as Kevin Starnes, Freeman said. No other information about Starnes was available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.