LEAGUE CITY
Hours after asking the public for help identifying two women suspected to have been involved in a theft at a perfume store, officials with the police department Tuesday removed the post from social media.
The post called the women “buffoonish” and “sorry excuses for adults” and implied that police would report them to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff called the post unacceptable and ordered it removed from the department’s Facebook page.
“When we make a Facebook post or anything of that nature coming from League City Police Department, we in no way intend disrespect to anyone, whether they are a suspect in a case or not,” Ratliff said. “If anything looks in the least bit unprofessional or derogatory, that is not acceptable and, as a result of that, I had it removed.”
Representatives of the police department on Tuesday morning asked for the public’s help in identifying two black women, one holding a child, in a photo, who allegedly entered a perfume store and took merchandise without paying for it.
But the phrasing in the post on social media was unusual.
“These buffoonish besties buzzed boldly around the store and then left with a lot of expensive perfume without paying for it,” the post stated. “I think the thief in the jazzy bee ensemble should change her shirt to say, ‘Save the Babees.’ As in save the baby in the picture from these two sorry excuses for adults.”
The post goes on to ask for the public’s help to speak with the two women and ends by saying the Texas Department of Family Services “may also want to speak with them.”
League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson made the post, likely intending to use comical wording to get the most views and get the women identified quickly, Ratliff said.
There are other ways of doing that without having to make comments like that, he said.
Officials are handling the matter with Williamson internally, Ratliff said.
An online tipster did help investigators identify two suspects, although police hadn’t made any arrests as of late Tuesday, Ratliff said.
