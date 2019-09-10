A Houston business is suing a La Marque man, seeking less than $100,000 and asserting he left a lease early and stole a heating, venting and air-conditioning unit in the process.
Attorney Kyle Dickson filed the lawsuit on behalf of Almass Enterprises LLC Aug. 28 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 2 against Nikolaos Dimitrios Manetas, asserting the two sides in September 2018 signed a lease for property in the 2300 block of FM 1764 in Texas City.
The lease would last until September 2021 and Manetas would operate Benny’s Liquor at the site, making $1,500 monthly rent payments, according to the lawsuit.
But in June 2019, Manetas abandoned the premises, stole the entire HVAC unit and removed all wiring and circuit breakers at the property, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
VESSEL ACCIDENT
A Galveston man is suing Del Monte Fresh Produce, seeking more than $1 million for injuries he asserts he sustained aboard one of its vessels.
Dallas attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of Lionel Richardson Aug. 29 in the 212th District Court against Del Monte Fresh Produce Texas and Del Monte Fresh Produce NA, asserting Richardson was working as a stevedore aboard the M/V Star Leader in May 2019 when a crew member left a hatch open. Stevedores work at docks to load and unload cargo from ships.
“Plaintiff fell into the open hatch and suffered severe injuries,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
SLIP AND FALL
A Galveston County woman is suing Walmart, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million for damages she asserts she sustained at one of its stores in Kemah.
Houston-based attorney Adam Ramji filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patricia Galvin Aug. 30 in the 56th District Court against Walmart Stores of Texas LLC, asserting Galvin visited a Kemah store on FM 518 2017 where she slipped and fell.
The lawsuit states Galvin slipped on a substance on the floor and sustained injuries, but does not explain what the substance was.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.