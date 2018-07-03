The League City man accused of harassing a co-worker through a vulgar harassment campaign, including aggressive flatulence, accusing him of being a sex offender and pinching, is requesting arbitration.
Jeremy Pratt, one of two defendants in a lawsuit Bret Bland filed in the 212th District Court, submitted a motion to compel arbitration and generally denied the plaintiff’s claims.
Bland signed an arbitration agreement with the duo’s car dealership employer and must go through arbitration before pursuing the lawsuit’s claims, the motion asserts.
Bland initially filed the lawsuit against Pratt and CT Motors, the parent company of AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway, asserting Pratt created a hostile work environment by using explicit banter and innuendo and pinching and touching his male subordinates’ nipples, the complaint asserts.
“He reinforced dominance over his subordinates by regularly entering their enclosed offices, intentionally passing gas and then laughing as they were forced to breathe soiled air,” the lawsuit asserts of Pratt.
Pratt in February sent a group text message including a photograph of Bland warning he might be a sex offender, the lawsuit asserts.
Company officials eventually fired Pratt, but then told Bland they would subject him to a policy under which he would be fired if he didn’t sell eight vehicles a month, according to the lawsuit.
The policy hadn’t been in effect before Pratt was fired, according to the lawsuit.
Attorneys for the dealership answered the suit by generally denying Bland’s assertions, court records show.
Pratt also denied the claims, but asserted he is entitled to arbitration with Bland because he is a third-party beneficiary of an earlier agreement with the dealership.
“Accordingly, plaintiff is contractually prohibited from pursuing the claims raised in plaintiff’s original petition against defendant in this forum,” the motion asserts.
CT Motors is represented by Ruth Ann Daniels; Pratt is represented by Bryan Perkins; and Bland is represented by Sean Buckley, court records show.
EXPOSED WIRE
A Galveston County man is suing Comcast, asserting he tripped over an exposed cable at night and suffered severe injuries as a result.
John Little filed suit against Comcast of Houston and STL Installers on Thursday in the 281st District Court in Harris County, asserting he fell in July 2017 while the installing company was doing work at his home.
Little called Comcast about television trouble and the installers showed up to the house and began working on his cable without informing him, the lawsuit asserts.
Little was taking out his trash that night and his foot got caught in an exposed wire and he fell, the lawsuit asserts.
The suit seeks between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages, court records show.
Mario de la Garza is representing Little.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
There are no trials this week.
