GALVESTON
New flood maps that went into effect earlier this month may provide some relief to islanders with high flood insurance rates.
The new maps decrease the hazard level in many areas of Galveston, meaning some islanders will get cheaper rates, a change that comes as flood insurance costs continue to rise, keeping many property owners from buying policies.
The new maps, which the city adopted Aug. 15, brought in a slew of changes that shifted many West End areas from VE zones, which indicate very hazardous areas exposed to storm-driven waves, to AE zones, which indicate less hazard.
Most of the island’s West End had been zoned VE because it’s not behind the seawall, which block waves during storms.
In general, the flood maps that changed have done so because the data has changed, said Kurt Pickering, spokesman for FEMA.
The maps are effective across Galveston County, and the flood risk zones increased in some areas and decreased in others, said LaToya Ashford, personal liens manager at Galveston Insurance Associates.
People should look up their own address, because flood zones can be different within a single neighborhood or even on a single street, Ashford said.
The new zones bring changes for builders, said Jeff Ehrich, owner of Seaside Construction.
He’s building one property in Pointe West in an area that got rezoned from a VE to an AE flood zone, he said.
“This home is now 8 feet above what’s required by FEMA,” Ehrich said. “It’s going to have an impact on the customers in a positive way because now, they’re not going to have to pay the insurance for a VE zone.”
It’s a much better situation than having a project halfway completed when it’s switched from a less to a more hazardous zone, which could result in significant extra building costs, he said.
For many residents on the West End, the maps are a welcome change.
Realtor and Laffites Cove resident Bet Jennings didn’t buy flood insurance before because her house is already paid off and it would have cost her more than $5,000 annually, she said.
Now, Jennings has flood insurance because it only costs her about $700 a year, she said.
For Laffites Cove, this map seems much more accurate, Jennings said.
“We felt like we were paying for someone else’s risk rather than our own,” she said.
Even if people’s flood risk went down and their mortgage companies no longer require flood insurance, they should still purchase it, Ashford said.
Some houses that didn’t flood during Hurricane Ike in 2008 did flood in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey, so she always recommends people maintain flood insurance, Ashford said.
Now, in some areas, it might be cheaper, she said.
