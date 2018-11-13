GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday committed $750,000 toward a $10.5 million project under which another 250,000 cubic yards of sand will be used to build out beaches west of 61st Street.
The project, originally an $8 million one, was going to pull 650,000 cubic yards of sand to continue rebuilding Babe’s Beach and other West End beaches.
A recent Army Corps of Engineers survey of the Galveston ship channel identified the potential to pull 900,000 cubic yards of sand, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
That should be enough sand to begin beach construction from 61st to 90th streets, de Schaun said.
“We’ll head toward the pier at 81st Street, and pull back from the pier and then we’ll jump to the end of the seawall where we can mobilize equipment,” de Schaun said.
The park board needs to take advantage of the increased volume of sand while it can because the up-front costs of setting up to spread the sand on the beach is far greater than the cost of the sand, de Schaun said.
“The more sand they can pass through the system once you’ve created it, then the more value you get to the table,” de Schaun said.
Trustees unanimously voted to use $750,000 from reserve funds. The Texas General Land Office also has committed $7.75 million to the project, $1.75 more than the original $6 million.
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. also pledged $2 million.
The last time the park board launched a dredged material project for beach rebuilding was in 2015.
The board missed a 2017 opportunity because of lack of funds, so the park board didn’t want to miss this round of dredging, de Schaun said.
Trustees were eager to do so, as well.
In addition to protection from storm surge, visitors enjoy seeing the new beaches, board member Victor Viser said.
“They were astounded by Babe’s Beach,” Viser said. “It’s just such a positive for the community.”
The Babe’s Beach project, which begins just west of 61st Street and is named after former lawmaker A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, benefited both residents and tourists, board Secretary Maureen Patton said.
“It’s also been a huge boon to the economy,” Patton said. “We are doing something amazing for the community. I think they feel like it’s theirs.”
The park board, along with city and land office partners, completed three sand replacement projects in recent years between 10th Street and the Dellanera RV Park for more than $45 million.
The 2019 project would start in April or May and should be finished by mid-summer, de Schaun said.
Thank you.
Log In
