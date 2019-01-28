Texas A&M University at Galveston professor Tom Iliffe and his team of graduate students and cave divers were more than 100 feet underwater in a cave in the Turks and Caicos Islands this month when their flashlights spotted a bright white spot floating in the pitch black.
A new species?
Swimming through the water, less than 4 centimeters long, was what they suspected might be a new remipede species, Iliffe said.
Like an underwater centipede, the remipede is a crustacean that uses its appendages to paddle through the clear water of the 250-foot deep cave.
“It’s totally black elsewhere, but when the light beam crosses an animal, it’s like a star comes on,” he said. “Once you’re trained to know what to look for, they’re pretty easy to spot.”
It might not sound like much to those who don’t care about tiny subterranean creatures, but for Illife, who has discovered more than 350 new species of marine life, the remipede represented a chance to learn more about how it got there, what else it’s related to and what all that information can tell us about life on Earth elsewhere.
“The size, the behavior, the overall appearance — it most closely resembles a species we found in the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico,” Iliffe said. “That tells us there are more relationships between major groups of animals that we had envisioned before, that this might be part of the family tree of that other group.
“It tells us a lot — these animals are only found in caves, not in open — so it also tells us it’s likely that the land masses were connected.”
The team of marine biologists and cave divers, which included former Texas A&M University at Galveston graduate student Brett C. Gonzalez, now a postdoctoral researcher in the lab of Karen Osborn at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, as well as Katrine Worsaae and Lauren Ballou from the University of Copenhagen, scooped the remipede up and sent it away to be analyzed by university researchers, Iliffe said.
If it’s what they think it is, then they had made the accomplishment just in time. The researchers were diving in the group of islands at the southern end of the Bahamas Archipelago not only to collect rare animals and learn more about the DNA of undiscovered creatures, but also to do all this before that particular cave’s ecosystem disappeared.
Some of the caves that Iliffe has dived in before weren’t the same after he returned years later. Oftentimes, construction and other human developments wipes out the life that lives inside the caves, he said.
Researchers are essentially in a race against time to find out about as many new species as possible before they’re gone, Iliffe said.
“Everywhere I’ve studied around the world, there’s been an issue where I come back and hear that a new development has been created,” he said. “Things are happening, sometimes it’s pollution, maybe it’s a new rock quarry, but the caves are the first to suffer. Basically, it means we’re on the clock.”
