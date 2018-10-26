GALVESTON
The contested location of island nonprofit Artist Boat hit another roadblock this week when the Galveston City Council set a Dec. 31 expiration date for the property’s current zoning permit and delayed a zoning overlay needed to allow the nonprofit to operate in a residential area until next month.
The roadblock marks the latest step in a debate about organization's headquarters in the 2600 block of Avenue O in a primarily residential neighborhood.
Neighbors began to complain as early as 2014 about the organization’s on-site storage of kayaks and use of parking spaces around the location.
Artist Boat currently operates under a special-use permit granted to a previous tenant in 2002 to allow education use on part of the property, but the nonprofit’s activities on the whole property places it in violation of the permit, according to city planning documents.
The permit also represents an old zoning type, more commonly in use before the city adopted 2015 Land Development Regulations.
The council’s Dec. 31 expiration date for the permit comes as Artist Boat's landlord attempts to get a zoning overlay approved that would allow their operations at the site.
Decision on the overlay was deferred until next month at the request of landlord Clay Conrad, who could not be present at Thursday’s council meeting.
“We are voluntarily asking the city to tie our hands and help us with what we can do on that particular property,” Conrad’s lawyer Marc Hill said. “Any citizen can have kayaks in their backyard and that seems to be the big issue.”
While some city council members expressed concern about delaying the decision, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle’s absence from Thursday’s meeting prompted the decision to delay. Because of significant resident opposition, the council requires a supermajority of six to approve the zoning overlay.
“I would like to see the applicant here and I know he’s unable to make it today and I would like to see the full council,” District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly and Mayor Jim Yarbrough both opposed deferral.
“If we keep deferring this, we’re just going to be kicking the can down the road,” Bly said
Yarbrough agreed that he’d rather have made a decision Thursday.
“What facts are going to change in November?” Yarbrough said.
Artist Boat had been a legally non-conforming resident of the property under the previously issued permit, but city inspections found the nonprofit in violation of the permit through its occupancy of an accessory building for storage, according to city planning documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.