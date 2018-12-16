GALVESTON
After disagreeing last month, the city council and Park Board of Trustees have reached some consensus — to focus on correcting drainage problems and doing market research before moving forward with a new pavilion at Stewart Beach.
The city council was skeptical last month about park board assertions that a new pavilion, which could cost as much as $25 million, would increase tourist traffic to the East End beach.
In response, the park board reallocated $560,000 it intended to spend on pavilion architectural design to Stewart Beach drainage projects and market research, Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“This is an item we actually want to get the council to vote on,” Priest said. “We’ve got our engineering permits. We’re ready to hit the ground rolling.”
The park board has budgeted about $119,000 to finish engineering plans and for drainage work at Stewart and East beaches, and $130,000 for drainage work on part of Stewart Beach.
The money would build ditches, elevate the road and vegetate part of the area to prevent sand erosion, park board staff said.
If this work is done, the staff needs to make sure it implements prevention measures to keep the beach from getting back to that state, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
The problem was partly created by old beach cleaning practices, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“Seven years ago when I started, we re-engineered the way we cleaned the beaches,” de Schaun said. “Long gone are the days of the bulldozers.”
City council members were much more receptive to this spending plan than further investment in the pavilion.
“I would encourage you to get that done as soon as possible because it’s an integral part of what you’re moving to,” District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
Council members also gave a preliminary thumbs up to the park board’s exploratory idea of small, portable beach facilities with bathrooms, showers and concessions.
The park board’s goal to bring more activities and interactive features to the park is a good idea, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
“I’m absolutely certain that my 6-year-old and her friends would absolutely love a concept like this,” Hardcastle said.
“I like this type of plan rather than one big pavilion,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “I think it’s more manageable. I’m not going to vote for a $25 million pavilion or some concept of that next year.”
Other city council members also remained unconvinced a larger pavilion would draw crowds.
“I think that it’s somewhat speculative right now that there is a demand for a large structure,” Hardcastle said.
What council would like to see is an exact plan, District 3 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“I would like to see personally a flow of what the priorities are and where you’re heading with the master plan,” Brown said.
But the park board hasn’t abandoned their plans for a new Stewart Beach facility, de Schaun said.
Part of the $560,000 in planned spending includes a study to evaluate proper siting and sizing of a potential pavilion, she said.
The park board wants to finish some of Stewart Beach drainage work by the summer season. More drainage work and sand replenishment would need to follow.
Council will likely consider approving the $130,000 of drainage work in January.
