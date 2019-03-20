GALVESTON
The city and police took another step this week toward a deal to reform an ailing pension system by outlining criteria for a bill that will fund the program.
City and members of the police pension board met with state Reps. Dan Flynn and Mayes Middleton in Austin on Tuesday, where they reached consensus on several points the two parties have long debated, city officials said Wednesday.
Both Flynn and Middleton have filed bills aimed at reforming Galveston’s pension.
The final agreement still must be drafted and approved by the state legislature, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“The heavy lifting’s done,” Maxwell said. “I think both sides are happy it’s resolved.”
But several details remain to be worked out, pension board Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
“No language has been finalized,” Gainer said. “Let’s be very cautious.”
While the city and pension board have agreed on broad overall points, drafting the bill’s language will be key, he said.
The proposed agreement raises the city’s contribution rate to officer pensions to 18 percent of police officers’ pay from 14.83 percent and leaves officers’ contribution rate at 12 percent, city officials said.
Both the city and officers have raised their contribution rates in the past several years to pump more money into the program.
The deal discussed Tuesday also proposes allowing current officers to draw from their full pension at age 50, the current retirement age, while moving that age up to 55 for new recruits, city officials said.
That is far younger than the full retirement age of 58 that Flynn had previously proposed.
Flynn, who was chairman of the House of Representatives pension committee last year, made sweeping changes to bring retirement plans in Houston and Dallas into compliance with state rules.
The proposed agreement also adds one city-appointed member to the pension board, increasing it to eight from seven members.
The seven-member board consists of three city-appointed and four police-appointed members.
The board’s makeup has been a concern for city officials who argued it was impossible to protect the city’s and taxpayers’ interests through a board dominated by a majority bloc representing beneficiaries of the plan.
Middleton, who represents the Galveston area, was glad to see a tentative agreement, he said Tuesday.
“I am working with all parties as we finalize the agreement and put it into law,” Middleton said.
Raising the contribution rate to 18 percent would cost the city between $400,000 and $500,00 more each year, Maxwell said. The city’s contribution now is about $1.77 million a year and the proposed increase would push that to more than $2 million, the city has said.
“It’s going to be one of those deals where we’re definitely going to have to tighten out belt a little bit,” Maxwell said.
State lawmakers will draft the bill and coordinate with city and police representatives on language, Gainer said.
The state first ordered Galveston to bring its officer pension system into compliance guidelines in May 2016.
As of May, Galveston’s police pension system had $32.1 million in unfunded liabilities, according to actuarial reports.
