GALVESTON
Galveston County prosecutors have not yet decided whether to file charges over a March stabbing that left a Galveston man dead, officials said Wednesday.
Joshua Curry, 30, of Galveston, died March 24 after being stabbed during a fight at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Street.
On the day of the stabbing, police said they had identified a person of interest and had interviewed several witnesses at the scene, but did not make an arrest.
On Monday, responding to an inquiry from The Daily News, a police department spokesman said the investigation had been closed and that prosecutors had declined to bring charges in the case.
Prosecutors on Tuesday and Wednesday, however, said no such decision had been made.
Prosecutors were awaiting information from the police department before deciding to how to proceed, First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kevin Petroff said Wednesday.
Officials said the stabbing might be a case of self-defense occurring during a fight. In previous self-defense cases in Galveston County, prosecutors have asked a grand jury to decide whether a person should be charged with a crime.
No grand jury had considered Curry's death, Petroff said.
The police department did not respond to follow-up questions Tuesday and Wednesday seeking clarification about the status of the investigation.
Curry's death is one of four suspected or reported homicides in Galveston this year. Police have yet to file charges in any of the cases, but have reported identifying suspects in two cases.
