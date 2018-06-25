The major water supplier for most cities and industrial companies in Galveston County will increase its rates by an average of 7 percent, which likely will be passed on to consumers.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority beginning Sept. 1 will increase how much it charges its customers, namely cities and industries, allowing the authority to buy more water along the Brazos River and prevent issues related to drought, population growth and any other circumstance, authority officials said Monday.
The rates cities and industry pay vary based on a number of different factors, but together customers will see an average of a 7 percent increase, said Ivan Langford, general manager at Gulf Coast Water Authority.
“It’s insurance; we’re writing that check every year for the ability to release that water from reservoirs,” Langford said.
“From our perspective, the long-term contract is ideal,” he said. “We know it’s going to be there. When a new industry comes to town, when a city is growing, I can say, ‘sure we can handle that.’ If I’m contracting year to year, we’re good for next year, but I’m not 100 percent sure about the following year.”
The water authority recently asked the Brazos River Authority for an additional 70,000 acre feet of water, or about 2.2 billion gallons of water, Langford said. The Brazos River Authority manages the water resources throughout the river basin, including access to 11 reservoirs.
The river is the sole water source for the Gulf Coast Water Authority, which supplies water to most municipalities and industries in Galveston County. Parts of the river basin are experiencing drought conditions, which could limit how much surface water is available, he said.
Gulf Coast Water Authority has access to 48,000 acre feet under its current contracts with the authority, Langford said. The authority has at times inked short-term contracts with the river authority for more water, he said. The authority supplies about 200 million gallons to municipalities and industry each day, he said.
For instance, during a drought in 2011, the authority sought a one-year contract for 90,000 acre feet of water to meet the county’s needs and avoid severe water restrictions, Langford said.
“We went through the worst year of the drought with no restrictions because we had plenty of water,” Langford said.
But the Brazos River Authority has moved away from short-term contracts, making fewer and fewer available, Langford said. The authority is selling more long-term contracts, which guarantee access to the water each year for the next 40 years, he said.
“Our aim is to guarantee water to these entities when the Brazos River, our daily water source, runs too low,” Langford said. “After the last drought in the Brazos River Basin in 2015, it became apparent that we needed additional long-term stored water contracts to meet future customer needs.”
Requesting 70,000 acre feet of water doesn’t guarantee the Gulf Coast Water Authority will get that much. The river authority has until the end of the year to decide how much to sell to the Gulf Coast Water Authority, he said. The cost would be about $7 million more a year, he said.
The initial water rate increases would cover about half the cost of 70,000 acre feet, he said. After the authority learns how much additional water it will receive, it could request another rate increase, Langford said.
“We’re being conservative and saying let’s budget for half,” he said. “If we have an opportunity to get more water, we’ll ask for a rate increase next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.