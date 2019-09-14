A crowd of about 100 marchers followed 92-year-old Opal Lee of Fort Worth through the streets of Galveston Saturday to raise awareness of Juneteenth and efforts to make it an official national holiday.
“What you don’t know is that I advocate we celebrate Juneteenth all the way from June 19 to July 4!” Lee said at one stop, drawing a loud hooray from the crowd.
Juneteenth, observed around the nation on June 19 each year as Emancipation Day for African Americans, originated in Galveston as early as 1866, according to the Texas Historical Commission. It became a legal holiday in Texas in 1980.
“We need Juneteenth and its national observance to be a unifier in this nation where, right now, we have so many divisions,” Lee said.
Her campaign for national recognition of the Juneteenth Day of Observance, that it be placed on the official national calendar, started in 2016 at the end of Barack Obama’s tenure as president and reignited earlier this year.
Lee walks 2.5 miles at every city she visits — cities that already have official observances of Juneteenth — to represent the 2.5 years it took for President Abraham Lincoln’s declaration of emancipation to reach slaves in Texas. Galveston was the fourth city visited during Lee’s 2019 campaign.
Thursday, she attended the presidential debates at Texas Southern University in Houston to spread the word of her mission to Democratic candidates.
“I put my information in the hands of Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Mr. Yang,” she said. The Bernie Sanders campaign invited Lee to the event.
On the street outside Galveston’s City Hall, Ambassador Preparatory Academy seventh-grader Jordan Joseph, dressed in suit and tie, portrayed the mayor of Galveston circa 2039, welcoming Lee to the birthplace of Juneteenth.
City Councilman Craig Brown, flanked by council members Amy Bly and Jackie Cole, presented Lee the key to the city.
“On behalf of the city, I want to say that as a nation we celebrate July 4 as Independence Day,” Brown said. “But for over 4 million people, there was not independence.”
The march concluded at the Juneteenth marker on 22nd Street, placed in 2014 to honor the significance of the location where Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger delivered General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865.
Civil War re-enactor Stephen Duncan of Galveston, dressed in full Union Army uniform, read the order aloud to Lee.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Duncan read and the crowd broke out in cheers. Lee broke into a celebratory dance, then rested on a bench, her voice still strong.
She urged marchers to spread the message printed on signs carried in the parade, directing people to the website, www.opalswalk2dc.com.
“Between Oct. 20 and Nov. 20, we need to get 100,000 signatures on a petition for Congress to even notice us,” she said.
“Ms. Lee made it every step of the way, said Sam Collins of Hitchcock, an event organizer.
“If Ms. Lee can walk almost 3 miles in Galveston, we can all do that.”
