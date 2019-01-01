A Dallas-based developer asserts its League City apartment complex is prone to leaking, and is suing the Houston-based construction company that built the complex for at least $4 million in water damage repairs and renovation costs.
Marina Riverbend, the developer behind the 203-unit complex, hired Strategic Construction in 2015 to build the multi-family housing project. But the complex, which was completed in 2018, is known to leak whenever it rains, according to a breach of contract lawsuit filed by Marina Riverbend last week.
“Both during and following completion of the construction of the project, many units and other areas at the project began to leak,” the complaint states. “Further investigation into the leaks uncovered construction defects and damages caused by Strategic and its subcontractors’ disregard for the contract and standard building procedures.”
The leaking, which is because of “improper construction of the exterior stucco façade” as well as the building’s roof, has caused extensive water damage and also caused many of the units to become uninhabitable, the complaint states.
A status conference for the case is set for March 14, according to court documents.
ESTATE TAKES ON FORD MOTOR CO.
The estate of a man who was killed in a car wreck in Santa Fe in 2016 after his vehicle stalled unexpectedly is suing Ford Motor Co. for unspecified damages.
The Estate of David Arthur Young, of Santa Fe, claims defects in Young’s 2016 Ford Fusion led to his death in a rear-end car crash, according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 20.
“There was a design defect in the subject vehicle at the time it left the possession of Ford that was a producing cause of David Arthur Young’s death and all of plaintiffs’ damages in this case,” the complaint states.
Because Ford engineers didn’t use alternative designs that were available for the vehicle, the company’s actions constituted negligence, according to the lawsuit.
A status conference is scheduled for March 14, according to court documents.
REPAIR COMPANY VS. YACHT OWNER
A Kemah-based marine engine repair company is suing a Houston yacht owner for not paying his bill.
Monty Meave hired Elite Diesel, a “premier marine diesel engine service company” in Kemah, to repair his 45-foot yacht, Sails Pitch, in late 2017, the company’s complaint, filed Thursday, states. But after completing $30,152 worth of work, Meave didn’t pay, the complaint asserts.
“The subject invoice, dated June 15, 2018, was due on receipt but remains unpaid through the date of this filing,” the complaint states.
A status conference is scheduled for March 21, according to court documents.
WOMAN: VALET DROVE INTO A POLE
A woman’s insurance company is suing island-based San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center in small claims court asserting a hotel valet drove her car into a pole.
The lawsuit, filed last week, seeks $4,462 in compensation for damages to Marcia Johannsen’s vehicle on April 14, 2017.
