GALVESTON
Galveston County deputies and constables soon will be equipped with ballistic helmets and tourniquet kits thanks to a donation made to the county by the Moody Foundation.
The foundation has offered to donate 200 helmets and 200 tourniquet kits to the county in response to the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18 that left 10 people dead and 13 injured.
Galveston County Precinct 2 Constable Jimmy Fullen helped solicit and arrange the donation. He said the new equipment could help save lives, but called the donation the outcome of a “sad state of affairs.”
“Did I ever think that every law enforcement officer in Galveston County would need a ballistic helmet? No, probably not,” Fullen said. “But it’s a necessity nowadays.”
Fullen was one of the first officers from an outside agency to reach the high school on the morning of the shooting. He and other officers helped Santa Fe Independent School District Office John Barnes escape the building.
Barnes, one of two school district officers who was stationed at the building, was shot in the arm and was bleeding badly.
Officers used a tourniquet kit to stem the bleeding until Barnes could reach a helicopter and be flown to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He received life-saving surgery at the medical branch, and survived the shooting.
“If it hadn’t had been from the tourniquet kit on the officer’s belt, we wouldn’t have been able to save him,” Fullen said.
Not every deputy and constable in the county was equipped with ballistic helmets, Fullen said. The equipment is normally used by SWAT teams, Fullen said. The need for the equipment became clear after the shooting, he said.
“When an incident like that happens, you realize how vulnerable you are,” he said. “We really need to have it.”
The Moody Foundation has donated $250,000 to victim relief funds, but also wanted to find a way to find to give back to law enforcement after the shooting, said Allan Matthews, the Moody Foundation’s director of grants.
“Our first priority was for the victims and their families,” Matthews said. “While we were at it, we thought it would be great if we could do something for the first responders.”
The donation is valued at $68,400. Each helmet costs about $300, and each tourniquet kit about $40.
The Moody Foundation did not require a matching payment as part of the grant, so there’s no additional cost to the county.
County commissioners are scheduled to formally accept the donation at their regular meeting this morning.
