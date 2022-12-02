After nearly four months of investigation, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two brothers, 14 and 15 years old, with felonies in connection to a shooting and several assaults of pedestrians and bicyclists around Bacliff, officers said.
One juvenile was arrested at his home in the 400 block of Deats Road in Dickinson, while the other was arrested at his place of work in the 2900 block of FM 517 in Dickinson, officers said.
The juveniles are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with evidence, officers said. Their arrest follows the Oct. 7 arrest of Jason Salgado, 17, of Bacliff, in connection to the same series of crimes.
Salgado also was charged with engaging in organized crime, officers said.
The assaults, which took place in September, included numerous victims who were struck by objects thrown from a moving vehicle, a victim who was shot in the leg, a victim who was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle and two victims who were shot at but not struck, authorities said.
Among them was a shooting just after 4 a.m. Sept, 23 in the 4400 block of Fifth Street, when deputies found a woman lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the leg, officers said.
The victim told deputies she and her husband were riding their bikes when a dark-colored sedan passed them driving north on Fifth Street, officers said.
The victim said she heard a gunshot, then felt a burning sensation in her calf and realized she had been shot, officers said. The victim’s husband identified the vehicle as a Pontiac sedan with a spoiler on the trunk, officers said.
Salgado was held on $20,000 bond at the time of the arrests, but juveniles aren't typically given a bond, but released back to their parents, while they wait their turn to face a judge, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. James Roy said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.