Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s victory in New York’s Democratic primary last week sent shockwaves through the political establishment.
A first-time candidate running as a Democratic Socialist, Ocasio-Cortez defeated U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley, an 18-year incumbent among the highest ranking Democrats in the House of Representatives.
Ocasio-Cortez’s election prompted some soul-searching in the Democratic Party about whether the candidates it’s putting forward are what voters want. During her primary campaign, Ocasio-Cortez criticized Congress for being too old and out of touch with constituents.
If she wins in the general election, Ocasio-Cortez will become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
There is a Texas connection here.
Ocasio-Cortez announced her run last year among a slate of candidates recruited by the group Brand New Congress, which was created by former Bernie Sanders staffers. It aims to help elect first-time candidates to Congress.
Among their number is Adrienne Bell, the Pearland Democrat running against U.S. Rep. Randy Weber in Texas-14th Congressional District.
On Tuesday, Bell said she was friends with Ocasio-Cortez and they had met during a grassroots campaigning conference last year.
Bell said she was excited to see Ocasio-Cortez’s upset win, but was measured in speculating whether the momentum that pushed the New York candidate over the top would really carry against a Texas Republican.
“I’m excited about her win, and yet my inspiration comes from grassroots organizing,” she said. Bell, a teacher, volunteered for the Barack Obama campaigns in 2008 and 2012, and she said she was using some of the strategies she learned in those campaigns.
Where the two are similar are their frustrations with current leaders, Bell said.
“Right now, people are really disappointed with a lot of things that are going on with this administration and the political landscape,” she said.
Both women also are campaigning on support for a Medicare for all plan, and increased spending on education. Unlike Ocasio-Cortez, Bell said she is not running as a Democratic Socialist.
“I am running as an American,” she said.
‘WE’RE IN THE DARK’
The League City council last week voted to name a new representative to the Clear Creek Watershed Steering Committee and the Dickinson Bayou Watershed Steering Committee.
The boards are made up of representatives from multiple governments south of Houston, and are supposed to help plan and coordinate regional plans to reduce flooding.
In making nominations to the committee, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said the council was not being informed about the steering committee’s work from its previous representative, Councilman Dan Becker.
“We can’t make a good decision if our representatives on the boards and commissions don’t give an idea of what’s going on,” Hallisey said. “We’re in the dark.”
“We need to know what the Clear Creek watershed steering committee is doing,” Hallisey said. He said he was tired of being “beat half to death” by residents asking him for updates on the committee, and not having good answers for them.
Becker took exception to Hallisey’s nomination.
“Some of the rhetoric that you hear from this dais is something to marvel at,” Becker said.
He said there had been little news to report on the projects the committees discuss because of technical work that is being done on some projects. Other projects the committee might address are identified but haven’t progressed because there’s no money to do them, he said.
“We know exactly what needs to be done,” he said. “It’s not a matter of anybody reporting, it’s a matter of funding this project.”
Councilmen Larry Millican and Hank Dugie were appointed to the boards as the lead representatives in Becker’s place. Becker remains on the committees as an alternate member. Becker is scheduled to leave his council position in November because of term limits.
NOTEBOOK
Andrés Manuel López Obrador was elected president of Mexico on Sunday. If the new president finds himself in a dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott might find himself as a mediator, the Texas Tribune reports. ... The mid-term elections are Nov. 6. Candidates who are running for local offices in the November election can start applying for a place on the ballot July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.