The inaugural Galveston County Board Fair, sponsored by United Way Galveston County Mainland and Galveston County Mutual Assistance Partnership, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City.
Admission is free, but space is limited. RSVP is recommended.
To RSVP and get more information, call Carolyn Jones at 409-948-4211.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.