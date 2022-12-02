It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for criminals.
As the holidays kick into gear, shopping malls are filling up and people are out and about, making large purchases, which makes them vulnerable to thieves. Shoppers are especially vulnerable when alone and walking to their cars from stores, law enforcement officials said.
During the month of December, robbery and personal larceny increase by 20 percent, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey.
“To avoid being victimized, make sure you are always aware of your surroundings and trust your intuition,” said officer John Griffith of the League City Police Department. “You can always ask for an escort from security to your car or wait for a large group to leave.”
League City has recently seen a rise in purse snatching, including that of a 61-year-old woman who was loading groceries at Kroger on Nov. 14 and was dragged 250 yards by a fleeing car, Griffith said.
“Nothing is worth your life,” La Marque Police Chief Randall Aragon said. “Property can be replaced, but you can’t. A lot of personal thefts can be prevented by not shopping alone.”
The holidays also are a prime opportunity for car break-ins because people tend to leave recently purchased gifts in their cars, making it easy for thieves to break in and steal.
“The best way to prevent these crimes is to hide your purchases, lock your car, secure your windows and put the items in your trunk,” Aragon said. “It is also a good idea to park in a well-lit area.”
Unattended cars are also vulnerable to criminals who are after catalytic converters. This relatively new trend has skyrocketed in the last couple of years, increasing by 5,300 percent since 2019, according to AAA Texas. Catalytic converters contain valuable metals, including rhodium, palladium and platinum. Rhodium alone is worth $20,000 an ounce. Thieves will typically get between $300 to $1,500 per converter, according to AAA Texas.
“It is unbelievable how quickly they are able to get these off of cars,” Griffith said. “It is a tough crime to prevent, but being in highly trafficked areas is a good way to stop it.”
Our homes are our sanctuaries and families love to put up elaborate light displays and have their tree and unopened presents in front of the window, but this is an invitation to thieves, experts say. The Federal Bureau of Investigation found that 18 percent of all home burglaries occur in the month of December.
“Home burglaries are always a risk around the holidays and the presents under the tree are an advertisement,” Aragon said. “Make sure to keep gifts and valuables out of sight and have neighbors keep an eye on your home when you are out.”
Americans increasingly do their shopping online and have their orders delivered to their door, but these can be easily intercepted by thieves. According to a study by Safewise, 210 million packages were stolen from homes in 2021. The survey also found that 64 percent of respondents were victims of “porch pirates.” The average value of the thieves’ haul was $50 to $200.
“Video doorbells are very effective in deterring this crime and solving them with the footage,” Aragon said. “Community watches are also a great tool to keep one another safe and prevent crime. We should remember to keep an eye out for each other this season.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
